ABC Exec Talks Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Being Left Off Summer Schedule

Credit: ABC

The Bachelorette still has no return date.

Taylor Frankie Paul‘s scrapped season (for now) was pulled from the scheduled earlier this year right before it’s premiere amid her domestic assault investigation with ex Dakota Mortensen.

While ABC said they won’t be moving forward with her season “at this time,” there wasn’t a full stop that the season will be completely axed.

It was recently rumored that the Taylor‘s The Bachelorette season would air on ABC this summer, but the network just and the reality dating competition was left off the list.

Now, an ABC executive is addressing what’s going on with the show’s 22nd season.

“We take everything a day at a time,” Walt Disney Television’s EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment Rob Mills told TheWrap in late April.

“We’re sort of really still processing everything and figuring out … planning for the next cycles of The Bachelor franchise, and really just kind of looking at everything, and first and foremost, honestly, just making sure that Taylor, her family, everyone is being taken care of, just on a personal and human front.” – Rob Mills, via TheWrap

If you missed it, The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise have both been renewed for new seasons, set to air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season. Find out what other ABC shows have been renewed!

Posted To:ABC Taylor Frankie Paul Television The Bachelorette