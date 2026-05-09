Ashley Moore & Jessica Belkin Wear Iconic Red Bathing Suits as They Film ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Series at Venice Beach

Credit: Backgrid

Ashley Moore and Jessica Belkin are spending the day on set!

The two actresses filmed scenes for the upcoming Baywatch TV reboot series on Wednesday afternoon (May 7) at Venice Beach in California.

Ashley, 32, and Jessica, 23, were seen wearing the iconic red bathing suit as they filmed a few scenes on a lifeguard tower.

Credit: Backgrid USA

What is the new Baywatch about?

Here’s a synopsis, via Variety: “The wild child Hobie Buchannon we all loved from the original series is now a Baywatch captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad. OG heartthrob Cody Madison now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”

When does it premiere?

Baywatch is currently scheduled to debut on Fox during the network’s 2026-2027 season.

Who is the full cast and what characters do they play?

Get all the details on the complete cast of series regulars and recurring roles HERE!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars filming the reboot series…

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