Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Are Being Sued Over Their Netflix Movie ‘The Rip’

Credit: Netflix

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are being sued over their new Netflix movie The Rip.

Two Miami-Dade officers, Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, are accusing the two stars of defaming them over their depiction of law enforcement characters in the movie.

Smith and Santana are not mentioned by name in the movie, but the lawsuit is asserting that they were the inspiration for the main characters in The Rip. Matt played Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Ben played Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne.

Per the documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the two Miami-Dade cops said their portrayal in the movie has caused “substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations” because the movie and its advertisements “imply misconduct, poor judgment, and unethical behavior in connection with a real law enforcement operation.”

The Rip was inspired by the true story of Miami-Dade County Police Captain Chris Casiano and follows a group of officers who find a millions in a cartel stash house. The discovery causes the cops to turn on one another as they begin to suspect the others of trying to steal the cash discovered during a raid.

The lawsuit is taking aim at Matt and Ben‘s LLC production company Falco Productions and Artists Equity and is accusing them of defamation per se and defamation by implication. There is also a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Smith and Santana are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees. They are also demanding “a public retraction and correction,” along with the inclusion of a more “prominent disclaimer” for the film, saying that the “inspired by true events” text isn’t enough because aside from “the fact that a large seizure occurred, the events portrayed in the film did not happen.”

The Rip is currently streaming on Netflix.

Kylie Jenner is also facing a lawsuit right now from a former housekeeper who is alleging she was discriminated against.

Posted To:Ben Affleck Matt Damon Movies Netflix The Rip