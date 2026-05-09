Ben Stiller’s Wife Christine Taylor Explains Why They Skipped Knicks Game to Attend Met Gala 2026

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Ben Stiller‘s wife Christine Taylor is explaining their decision to attend the 2026 Met Gala over a New York Knicks game.

On Monday (May 4), the couple, who are huge Knicks fans, stepped out for the big fashion event instead of attending Game One of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a new interview with Page Six, Christine, 54, explained why they attended the Met Gala over the basketball game.

“We were invited by a friend, so this was an obligation we had committed to in January,” Christine revealed. “And, you never know what night [a playoff game] is going to fall on, and he was holding true to showing up for friends.”

“It really was for these dear friends who invited us,” she added.

However, Christine did say that the Knicks were on their minds throughout the event.

“Here’s what was great,” Christine said, “he could wear his Knicks orange, I happened to be wearing blue and [the Knicks defeated the 76ers, 137-98], so once we learned what the score was, we could relax and enjoy the night.”

If you didn’t see, this Oscar-nominated actor skipped the Met Gala to instead attend the Knicks game!

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Ben Stiller Christine Taylor