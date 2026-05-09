Brittany Cartwright Shares Update on Co-Parenting Relationship with Ex Jax Taylor

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Brittany Cartwright is opening up about co-parenting with ex-husband Jax Taylor.

The 37-year-old The Valley star filed for divorce from the 46-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum in August 2024 after five years of marriage. Though they are not officially divorced yet, the former couple finalized the custody agreement for their 5-year-old son Cruz in March 2026, agreeing to share joint legal and physical custody.

In a new interview with People, Brittany shared an update on co-parenting with Jax.

“Co-parenting is not easy, but [Jax] loves his son,” Brittany said. “Cruz is going to come first, so the co-parenting stuff is actually okay.”

While she admits that her relationship with Jax is an “up-and-down battle” and will “take a long time to heal,” Brittany stressed that Cruz remains their main priority.

“[Cruz is] thriving. He’s doing great, and that’s all I can really say about it,” Brittany said. “I just try not to have drama in my life anymore and not have any toxic behavior around my son, and obviously, that has worked wonders for him.”

Last year, Brittany talked about filming season three of The Valley following Jax‘s exit from the Bravo reality show.

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