Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Continue Sparking Reconciliation Rumors, Pack on PDA at Mother’s Day Event

Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are packing on the PDA!

The 33-year-old “Drip” rapper and 32-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver were rumored to have broken up earlier this year around the time of the 2026 Super Bowl, but a video circulating on social media of the couple at a Mother’s Day event seems to suggest they’ve reconciled.

Sports journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson posted the clip of the pair at the Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event held on Saturday (May 9).

In the clip, you can see Cardi cuddling against him as he wraps his arm around her and leans in to kiss her on the cheek. They looked plenty affectionate as they posed for photos.

For the event, Cardi wore a brown-knit sleeveless mock turtleneck with a matching skirt, while Stefon had on some denim shorts and a pink hoodie.

Another pic shared by a Cardi update account on X showed them in a warm embrace and the Grammy winner was all smiles.

The reconciliation rumors first started in early April when the pair were spotted at one of her concert after-parties in Washington D.C.

These moments are the first time they’ve been seen publicly together in a while. Back in February, Cardi said she wasn’t “f–king with” her “baby daddy” while performing in Los Angeles.

They had their first child together in November 2025.

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