Dad Tells ‘Bitter’ Daughter to ‘Get Over Jealousy’ of Her Sister. Wife Says He Went ‘too Far,’ Others Say She’s ‘Coddled’

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A concerned dad is seeking reassurance about how he handled a situation with his older daughter, whom he accused of being jealous of her younger sister.

Taking to Reddit‘s “Am I the A–hole” forum, the man explained the situation, saying that his 26-year-old daughter had left college early and was working as a waitress. In comparison, his younger daughter was about to graduate with “a job offer to a good company.”

In his post, he noted that his older daughter “doesn’t have much money to do anything” due to her job and added that she was kicked out of school because “she wasn’t going to classes.”

His younger daughter, meanwhile, “got a full ride to her college.” She’ll graduate without loans and will immediately be making “good money” in her industry.

His older daughter cannot stop comparing herself to her sister.

This is where things get harder for his eldest: “She believes she should be going better than [his youngest] since she is older. I have tried over and over to help her but she has turned bitter about anything that [her sister] achieves.”

He said that things boiled over after his youngest announced plans to visit Iceland later in the year.

“It was a quick conversation but in the car ride home [his oldest] went off,” he wrote. “She was pissed that she gets to do all this cool stuff and that it wasn’t fair. She started to insult [his youngest] and that is when I had enough.”

What happened? “I told her she needs to get over [jealousy] and the reason her life is the way it is is her own fault. We got into an argument and she is pissed. My wife thinks I went too far but I think she need to hear it.”

Others agreed that he was in the right for telling his daughter to stop with the jealousy.

He was looking for reassurance, and many Redditors rushed to provide it.

“Went too far??? Talking her the truth?? Your wife needs to stop coddling a grown a– woman,” one Redditor wrote, with others quickly agreeing.

One person said that the man’s wife “[needed] to wake up too or else [their daughter] will never get out of this situation. She can still go back to school if she wants to. That’s much better than ruining her relationship with her sister because of her jealousy.”

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Sharing a personal anecdote, someone wrote that their “older sister was coddled.” They said she “got everything, was allowed to drop out of school, drop out of beauty school. Shes currently unemployed and living with our grandpa.”

“I wasnt coddled but also not encouraged. I have a job and house. My younger sister got the masters degree, good job, and house. My older sister now realizes she f—ed up a long time ago. My cousin was also coddled, ended up in prison.”

Many pointed out that his daughter still had a chance to turn things around for herself.

They viewed his advice to her as a “reality check.”

“Reality check – but [your daughter] is still young. She can go back to school, look for provincial/ state funding. Have her explore other career options. Help her ensure her mental health is okay- therapy etc. Have that conversation with her (if she allows/ is ready),” one user wrote.

They continued, “Not sure if they both live with you right now- but s— is expensive. If she wants to travel though, what about a job/career in that industry, flight attendant, or something like that that doesn’t require a degree? Yeah my sister is similar but she graduated and has a degree, but chose not to use it. But she can be pretty mean to be (younger sibling) I’ve been working up the ladder. But am I happier?”

Another Redditor wrote that they were in a similar situation where their younger sister was “debt free, making more money, has a house, and can do whatever she wants.”

Regarding what the dad told his daughter, she wrote, “It might have been harsh but she needed to hear it. It sucks that she’s not where she wants to be at this point in her life but it sounds like she’s still young and there’s plenty of time to turn it around she just needs to put the work in and complaining and resenting her sister isn’t going to make anything any different.”

Writing that his daughter “needed to hear” his message, one final Redditor added, “Life doesn’t care about what she thinks is and isn’t fair, and it’s not her sister’s fault she’s a failure.”

Posted To:Human Interest Reddit