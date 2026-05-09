Dave Portnoy Disses Justin Herbert for Starring in Girlfriend Madison Beer’s New Music Video

Credit: Getty Images

Dave Portnoy is calling out Justin Herbert for starring in his girlfriend Madison Beer‘s new music video.

The 49-year-old Barstool Sports founder took to X on Friday (May 8) to talk about the situation after the video for Madison‘s song “Lovergirl” came out.

In the video, Madison and Justin are seen kissing and doing couple-y things with one another.

“Call me crazy but I like my coaches and QB’s concentrating on the weight room and studying game tape rather than making steamy music videos,” he wrote, along with sharing the video.

“But maybe that’s why we have 6 rings and were in the Super Bowl last year and the Chargers can’t win a playoff game,” Dave added.

He was referring to his team, the New England Patriots,

Dave is a big fan of the New England Patriots and compared their success to that of Justin’s team, the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin has not won a postseason game during his six seasons in the NFL, per Us Weekly.

In April, Justin went Instagram official with Madison and shared a sweet couple pic in which he called her his “world.”

A month before that, Madison took their relationship Instagram official in celebration of his birthday. She called him her “dream come true.”

Posted To:Dave Portnoy Justin Herbert Madison Beer