Dua Lipa Sues Samsung For Using Her Image on TV Packaging Without Her Consent

Credit: Getty

Dua Lipa has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Samsung.

The 30-year-old entertainer filed on Friday (May 8) in the Central District of California, suing the electronics company for $15 million, accusing them of using her image on their packaging to sell TVs without her permission, according to Variety.

Why is Dua Lipa suing Samsung?

According to the lawsuit, the electronics manufacturer used a photo of Dua performing at the Austin City Limits Festival on their TV packaging starting last year. Then, once she was made aware, she demanded they stop using her image and she alleges the company was “dismissive and callous,” refusing her request.

“Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the complaint says. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

The lawsuit says Samsung has profited from using Dua‘s photo, which she owns the copyright for, on their packaging, which she has not endorsed, and the suit even lists several Twitter/X posts that have attributed the image of Dua being the reason for them purchasing a TV.

“I wasn’t even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it,” one person wrote on the social media site.

“I’d get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it,” another user said. “That’s how obsessed I am. That’s how much I love her.”

A third person commented that if you need to sell something, “Just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it.”

The suit says Dua has cultivated a “premium brand” and is “highly selective” in choosing product endorsements.

Dua‘s lawsuit alleges “a copyright violation, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, a federal Lanham Act claim, and trademark claims.”

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