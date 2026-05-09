Eiza Gonzalez Mourns the Loss of Her Dog After Over 20 Years Together

Credit: Getty

Eiza Gonzalez just shared some very sad news.

The 36-year-old actress shared on her Instagram on Saturday afternoon (May 9) that her dog has passed away.

Eiza and her adorable pup have been together for over 20 years.

“It breaks my heart to say that my cuddle princess has crossed over the rainbow bridge. This video was our last day together, and watching her take her final little breaths was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to endure,” Eiza wrote on her page, along with photos and videos of her canine family member.

“For almost 24 years, it was always you and me. People try to comfort me by saying I had you for such a long time, but what they don’t understand is that I’m mourning every single one of those years, days, minutes, and moments we shared. You’ve been with me since I was a child.”

She continued, “Anyone who has ever truly loved a pet knows this kind of bond. You were there through my teenage years, through becoming a woman, through every high and every low, through every place life took me. No matter where I went, it was always us.”

“Pasita, I love you more than words could ever explain. I don’t think I’ll ever stop crying when I think of you. I’ll miss our endless cuddles, your sweet little one eye looking at me with so much love, and the comfort of simply having you beside me.”

“Mi princesita, te amo y te extrañaré toda mi vida,” Eiza concluded. “Run free in heaven, my baby girl — chasing squirrels, sunbathing, and waiting for me someday.”

We are sending our condolences to Eiza Gonzalez during this difficult time.

Just last month, Eiza opened up about her own health struggles and diagnoses in a new interview for Women’s Health.

It was also announced this past week that Eiza will be starring in a new movie with Brandon Sklenar. Get the scoop!

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