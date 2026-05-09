Imogen Poots & John Reynolds to Star in New Prime Video Series ‘Sex Criminals’

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Imogen Poots and John Reynolds are teaming up for a new TV series.

On Friday (May 8), Variety announced that the two actors will be leading the upcoming Prime Video series Sex Criminals.

The official logline reads, “Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she

has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)…who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time stopping couple would do: they rob banks.”

The series, which is based on the comic book of the same name, was originally announced in January and received an eight-episode order.

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Tze Chun are co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers. Kumail is also expected to appear in the series in an undisclosed role.

Take a look at all of the shows Prime Video has canceled and renewed so far in 2026.





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