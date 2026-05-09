Janel Parrish Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Boyfriend Sasha Farber After Confirming Relationship

Credit: Instagram

Janel Parrish is celebrating boyfriend Sasha Farber‘s birthday!

On Saturday (May 9), the 37-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer in honor of his 42nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my love @sashafarber1. You bring joy and light to everyone who meets you,” Janel wrote. “The world is a better place because you exist. Everyone go give him some birthday love because he’s the absolute best.”

Along with her message, Janel also shared several loved-up photos of her and Sasha.

In the comments section, Sasha reacted to the post, writing, “Baby I’m the luckiest.”

After weeks of teasing fans with dancing videos, Sasha and Janel officially confirmed their relationship in late April. The relationship news comes after Janel announced that she and husband Chris Long had split up after seven years of marriage.

If you didn’t see, Sasha and ex-wife Emma Slater proved there’s no bad blood between them in a silly TikTok video.

Posted To:Janel Parrish Sasha Farber