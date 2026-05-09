Janet Jackson Makes Rare Public Appearance as She’s Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame!

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Janet Jackson is being honored!

The 59-year-old “Nasty” singer made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2026 GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala on Friday night (May 8) held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the event, Janet celebrated the induction of her landmark 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814 into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

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“It’s beautiful to relive the memories attached to this project that is so, so precious to me,” Janet said in her speech, per Forbes. “Though I don’t see Rhythm Nation as a phenomenon that lived in the past. I believe it’s alive and well in 2026.”

After noting that the album “still resonates on a deep and profound level,” Janet continued, “It’s an ongoing force that fights bigotry and promotes understanding. It cannot be stopped. It’s simply too strong and too positive. Rhythm Nation is a movement of people of all reaches and backgrounds seeking to give and receive love free of judgment. As we celebrate tonight let’s remember that it transcends all borders, nationalities and faiths.”

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“When you hear the music of Rhythm Nation, I hope you hear my heart’s desire when we first created this suite of songs,” she added. “More than ever, my hope is that we might live in a world free of fear and despair. The prayer driving this Rhythm Nation remains exactly the same—that peace prevails. Peace the world over, peace among our nations, peace in our neighborhoods, peace in our homes. May the music of Rhythm Nation continue to bring us together in peace. And may that peace allow us to celebrate this precious gift of life that God has given us. All praise to God.”

Other stars in attendance at the event included Josh Groban, Teddy Swims, Diane Warren, Taylor Hanson, and Norah Jones.

If you didn’t see, LaToya Jackson revealed why Janet isn’t depicted in the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos from the event...

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Posted To:Diane Warren Event Photos Janet Jackson Josh Groban Norah Jones Taylor Hanson Teddy Swims