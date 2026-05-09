Jerry O’Connell Recalls His Mom Giving Him a Way to Escape Marriage to Rebecca Romijn

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Jerry O’Connell is reflecting on his marriage to Rebecca Romijn, and specifically the fact that his mother, Linda O’Connell, once offered him a chance to end things before they tied the not.

The 52-year-old actor appeared alongside his mom on Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday (May 8) and they talked about the time before he married wife Rebecca, 53.

Linda joked that she used to tell her son she when didn’t like someone he was dating and would advise him to “kick her to the curb.”

“The day I got married, I stayed with my parents — because my wife [Rebecca] stayed with her family and we didn’t see each other until we got at the altar. But we did get in the car on the way to the wedding and my mother was like,” at this point he mimics a mafia accent to share what she said at the time.

“‘Listen, if you feel uncomfortable about this. You don’t have to do this,” he said.

Then the Stand By Me actor continued, via People, ” ‘You don’t gotta do this! I’m just sayin’! You can, if you want… You can go to the airport — no questions. We’ll cover for you. It’s okay. You sure about this? She’s a beautiful girl, she’s very nice, but you sure about this?’ “

But Jerry also confirmed that his mom loves everything about Rebecca and she agreed.

“I do,” she said.

Jerry and Rebecca married in 2007 and have twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, 17.

He also joked that he has turned into his mom a little with his kids and encourages them to “play the field.”

“I sit down with them and I say, ‘Girls, you gotta play the field. You can’t just go out with one!’ ” he said. “I see their friends who are in relationships and they don’t have fun anymore.”

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Posted To:Jerry Oconnell Linda Oconnell Rebecca Romijn