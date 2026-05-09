John Travolta Brings His Children’s Novel to Life in Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach’ – Watch Now!

Credit: Apple

Apple has shared the official trailer for John Travolta‘s feature directorial debut!

The upcoming Apple Original Film titled Propeller One-Way Night Coach was written, directed, narrated, and produced by the 72-year-old two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner.

It is based on his own 1997 children’s novel of same name.

“Set in the golden age of aviation, a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell), and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime,” shares the Apple press release.

“Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future,” it concludes.

A teaser for the film was shared earlier this year. John‘s daughter, Ella Bleu, who he shares with his late wife Kelly Preston, has previously worked with her dad on multiple projects, including the upcoming thriller Black Tides. More details here.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach is described as a “film for all ages,” and it will premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, May 29, 2026, following its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 15.

Posted To:Apple Tv Clark Shotwell Ella Bleu Travolta John Travolta Kelly Eviston-quinnett Movies Olga Hoffmann Propeller One-Way Night Coach Trailers