Kacey Musgraves Explains Time Zones to Jake Shane in Viral ‘Therapuss’ Moment

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Jake Shane‘s new interview with Kacey Musgraves is going viral.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old Grammy-winning singer appeared on the 26-year-old influencer’s podcast Therapuss to chat about her new album Middle of Nowhere.

During their chat, Jake and Kacey discussed her 2018 song “Slow Burn,” which she says is the song she’s most proud of.

“I think ultimately, maybe ‘Slow Burn.’ I think it feels the best,” Kacey said. “I feel like I’m at home in my dead center whenever I’m playing that song.”

Jake then asked, “My favorite line from that song, obviously, is ‘Sun’s going down, but in Beijing, they’re headed out to work.’ What do you mean by that? Me and Manny, who I work with, debate it every single day.”

Kacey responded that the meaning behind the lyric is not a “deep-coded thing” and “literally just means what it means,” before explaining how time zones work to Jake.

“I was sitting on my porch in Tennessee, and picturing these people around the world, doing their thing over there,” Kacey said. “You know, it’s like the world just keeps turning.”

If you didn’t see, Kacey confirmed that she “beefed” with this fellow country music singer.

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