Kate Middleton & Prince William Host Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

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Prince William and Princess Catherine are hosting their first garden party of the year!

The Duke and Duchess welcomed thousands to a garden party on Friday afternoon (May 8) held on the lawn of Buckingham Palace in London, England.

Credit: Getty

For the event, Kate, 44, wore a structured white jacket with a long coordinating polka dot dress by Self-Portrait paired with a black and white hat. William, 43, sported a traditional English morning suit paired with a top hat.

The event was held to “those who have contributed positively to their communities or were members of the diplomatic services,” according to People. The couple stood in for King Charles as chief hosts of the outdoor event.

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Other Royals in attendance were William‘s cousin Zara Tindall as well as his uncle Prince Edward and aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Last month, Kate and William made a rare public appearance with their three kids!

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Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the garden party…

Posted To:Event Photos Kate Middleton prince edward Prince William Princess Catherine Royals Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh Zara Tindall