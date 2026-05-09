Kevin McKidd Reacts to Rumors He’s Playing Arthur Weasley in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

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`Kevin McKidd is addressing speculation that he’s heading to the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

After it was announced that he’s leaving Grey’s Anatomy, there have been a lot of rumors swirling of social media that the 52-year-old actor will be playing Arthur Weasley in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

The rumors were fueled when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Gracie Cochrane, who is playing Ginny Weasley in the new series, started following Kevin on Instagram.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin addressed rumors.

“I saw something about this. And listen, I would never say never,” Kevin said. “I’m a massive Harry Potter fan.”

He then revealed that he was nearly cast in the franchises’ final two films: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

“When I did a show called Journeyman before Grey’s, we were on the bubble and waiting to find out if we we’re picked up [for season 2] or not,” Kevin recalled. “So I was under contract and [director] David Yates sent me a letter offering me a role in the final two Harry Potter films, and I was unable to do it because I was waiting to hear if Journeyman was picked up or not, and then it was not picked up.”

“So I missed out on that chance of being in the final two Harry Potter films back in the day, which still makes me sad,” he added.

Kevin noted that he would have been “playing some kind of werewolf character,” likely referring to Fenrir Greyback, who was ultimately played by Dave Legeno.

“The idea of getting another crack at that, because I was asked to be in it once, already gets me very excited,” Kevin continued. “So listen, if those rumors can turn into something real, I would be very happy about that.”

If you didn’t see, the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner addressed Kevin‘s exit from the series.

The first season of the new Harry Potter series premieres on HBO on Christmas Day. Watch the trailer here!

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