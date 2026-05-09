‘Love Island USA’ Stars Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen and Taylor Nicole Smith Are Engaged!

Credit: Instagram

Big news for Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen and Taylor Nicole Smith – they’re getting married!

On Saturday (May 9), the Love Island USA stars announced that they are engaged after nearly three years of dating.

Bergie, 26, shared the exciting news on Instagram, sharing that he popped the question to Taylor, 28, on May 3 in Fredericksburg, Texas.

“For the past 6 months I have been planning my proposal for the love of my life, Taylor Nicole Smith,” Bergie wrote while sharing photos from the proposal. “When it came to planning I knew I wanted to pop the question at a place that held sentimental value to both Taylor and I. For our 6 month anniversary Taylor and I celebrated in Fredericksburg Texas, since then Fredericksburg has held a place in our hearts. My mission with my proposal was for Taylor not to know when or where I was going to ask that 4-word question. In my case 5 because I asked ‘Will You Marry Me Please’ (I blacked out)”



He continued, “Over the past 2 and a half years Taylor and I battled many obstacles together long distance, PT school, unemployment, and financially for our flights to see each other. Through this we have FaceTimed through entire weekends and weeknights not being able to hang up when we fall asleep, just in the off chance one of us wakes up in the middle of the night allowing us to talk for just a little longer. Our time in person together is valued so highly that one time in the airport parking lot Taylor and I stayed there so long she missed her flight and had to get onto the next one (call it a Minnesota goodbye).”



“I won’t lie there are many days (most days) I don’t think about Love Island, but it changed my life by giving me Taylor. I can’t imagine a life without Taylor. It actually hurts my heart to think about,” Bergie concluded. “Writing now and reflecting HOLY COW! So many split-second decisions that led me to Taylor. Coming home one fateful night and filling out the Love Island application, having the producers chose me of all people, VOTING MYSELF OFF DAY ONE and getting the opportunity to come back, and having America keep me in that villa by any means necessary. THANK YOU ALL!”

Bergie and Taylor met on season 5 of Love Island USA in 2023. Sparks flew immediately between the pair, and they finished in third place, leaving the competition as a couple.

Congrats to the couple! See all of the other stars that also recently got engaged.

Posted To:Carsten Bergersen Engaged Love Island Love Island USA Taylor Nicole Smith