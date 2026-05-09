‘Maddie’s Secret’ Trailer: John Early Stars, Wrote, & Directed New Movie – Watch Now!

Credit: Magnolia Pictures

The trailer for John Early‘s new movie has been released!

The 38-year-old actor and comedian stars in the new dark comedy Maddie’s Secret, which he also wrote and directed.

The cast also includes, Kate Berlant, Eric Rahill, Claudia O’Doherty, Conner O’Malley, Vanessa Bayer, Chris Bauer, and Kristen Johnston.

In the movie, John plays Maddie, “a plucky dishwasher who leaps to viral superstardom at a trendy food content creation company. While her life seems picturesque — complete with an adoring husband (Rahill), ride-or-die best friend (Berlant) and a cupboard full of woman-owned ethically-sourced chili crisp to boot — mounting professional pressures threaten to reawaken a hidden secret from her troubled past. A pitch-perfect blend of satire, melodrama, daring tonal shifts and intimate performances, the film marks a bold new voice in contemporary cinema.”

The movie also marks John‘s directorial debut.

Credit: Magnolia Pictures

“The biggest thing I learned was just the only way for me, I’m not Terrence Malick. I can’t like be, ‘Let’s f–king roam around and get beautiful shots,'” John previously told IndieWire about directing the movie. “I really was like, ‘The only way is preparation and coming in with a plan.’ Especially at the budget level we were working, if you didn’t have a plan, it all fell apart. I’m very proud of its visual directness, and I say this with love, the dumbness. There were moments where we were trying to do more elevated camera work. And then I was like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s just going to be her POV. And I’m going to make the actors look directly into the camera. I’m sorry.’”

Maddie’s Secret will open in New York City on June 19 and in Los Angeles on June 29. Additional cities to follow.

Posted To:Chris Bauer Claudia O'doherty Conner O'Malley eric rahill John Early Kate Berlant kristen johnston Movies Trailer Vanessa Bayer