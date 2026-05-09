Maren Morris Talks About Donating Her Meet & Greet Profits to ‘Underprivileged Schools’

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Maren Morris is proud to donate all of the profits from her meet and greets.

The 36-year-old Grammy singer-songwriter was honored with the Creative Dreamers Award during the 2026 Music Will Benefit at the New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday (May 7).

She supports “underprivileged schools” and music education, donating her meet and greet earnings to fund arts programs.

“I want the kids to have new instruments, new choir dresses and better drama clothes that don’t smell like BO,” Maren told People.

“All my meet and greet money, I’ve donated to fine arts and underprivileged schools — first being my own high school that I went to. And then years later I ended up actually donating money to the school that Karina taught at, that I came and spoke at,” the “Girl” singer shared.

Maren also shared how much this specific award means to her and why it is an especially “huge deal.”

“Arts mean the most to me, and I don’t think I would have the life I have if I didn’t have teachers that gave a s–t,” she said.

“Her name’s Ms. Wheat, and she changed my life because she was really tough on me. She knew how capable I was, and that just made me want to impress her. And I feel like as a writer, as a songwriter, that absolutely had a big impact on me,” said Maren. “Teachers do all this heavy lifting so kids can build imagination and self-esteem.”

In April, Maren opened up her first relationship with a woman. Read more here.

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