New Mom Worries She Offended Her In-Laws After Giving Birth. Others Hope Her husband Realizes He Has ‘S—‘ Parents

Credit: Getty Images

A new mom is concerned that she upset her in-laws after giving birth to her second child.

Taking to Reddit‘s popular “Am I the A–hole” forum, the 27-year-old mom explained that she and her husband had recently welcomed a baby boy. However, the new baby sparked some controversy in the family after the Redditor and her partner revealed his name.

In her post, the woman wrote that she and her husband “caused a lot of drama” after she gave birth to their first child, a three-year-old boy. Although her husband shares a name with his dad, grandfather and great grandfather, they decided on a “cute generic name” instead of carrying on the tradition.

Her father-in-law “always emphasized that it was ‘[their] choice’ to continue the name or not.” That being said, he was upset when they opted out.

The family had a falling out over the decision.

She wrote that her in-laws “blew up” and do not pay attention to their grandson. In fact, they even “started spreading lies and gossip about [their grandson] maybe not being [her husband’s].”

The woman said that she and her husband never planned on continuing his name. She wrote, “My husband doesn’t go by his full name, always a nickname as he doesn’t really care for it.”

They also didn’t name their second son after her father-in-law. However, they did name him after someone else.

“We recently had a close family friend get diagnosed with a terminal illness. This man has been instrumental in my husbands career, we’ve become close friends with their kids and our son/their grandkids play together all the time. I cannot stress enough how incredible this couple has been to our lives,” she explained.

The Redditor continued, adding, “When we found out we were having another boy and were tossing around names, a variation of this man’s name came up. We both loved it. It’s old fashioned but still unique without being weird.”

When her in-laws came to meet the baby, she said that they wanted to know the origin of the name.

Her in-laws seemingly weren’t thrilled with the decision.

“We told them honestly that we named him after x man because 1 we liked the name and 2 he’s been a big roll in our life,” she wrote, adding, “Husbands family got all huffy and his dad got really quiet and excused himself.”

She wondered if she and her husband had made a mistake. “I didn’t realize until then that it might have felt kind of like a diss at his dad since we didn’t continue the family name, but honored someone else with our second son,” she admitted.

The woman was seeking reassurance and found it in the comments section.

Others assured the woman that they made the right choice.

One person replied, writing that her in-laws revealed who they were.

“Their response to the naming of your first child proves that you did right by NOT naming your child after an entitled, selfish, and self-centered person,” they wrote. “As a grandfather, your FIL should be PROUD he has a fucking grandchild, period.”

Continuing, they opined that the father-in-law was acting like a child and having a fit.

“Does he realize just how narcissistic (and no, not diagnosing a personality disorder, I’m just using the simple definition of ‘narcissistic’) he sounds? Does he realize how absolutely childish he is acting? Does he realize he’s making YOUR CHILD all about HIMSELF?” they wrote, adding, “I hope your husband eventually sees what shit parents he has.”

Keep up with more Reddit drama!

Others agreed, though some pointed out that the woman and her husband also made a mistake.

“You should have simply said you liked the second name. Not to save their feelings but to save yourself the hassle,” one person said. They added that there was “no excuse” for their behavior and said it was “further proof” that they never should have carried on the name.

Another person took an even more controversial stance. They said that the new parents weren’t in the wrong, In fact, they recommended that they should be trying to “diss” her in-laws based on their behavior.

Posted To:Human Interest Reddit