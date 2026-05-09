Netflix Unveils Trailer for New ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine’ – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer and new photos for its upcoming Money Heist spinoff series!

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine will continue the Money Heist and Berlin saga. It comes from creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato and features eight episodes.

Netflix shared the following synopsis: “Berlin and his gang are back with a new master plan that begins with the commission they receive from the Duke of Málaga: to steal Leonardo Da Vinci‘s iconic masterpiece, Lady with an Ermine. Seville becomes the backdrop for the greatest heist in history — a plan so brilliant it is, in itself, a work of art.”

But while they claim to be there to steal a work of art, “Their real target is the Duke of Málaga and his wife, a couple who think they can blackmail Berlin. What they don’t expect is that their challenge will awaken Berlin’s darkest side — and his thirst for revenge.”

In this new installment, Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, and Joel Sánchez will reprise their roles. They’re joined by new additions Inma Cuesta, Marta Nieto, and José Luis García-Pérez.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine debuts globally on Netflix on May 15, 2026.

Watch the new trailers for returning Netflix shows The Four Seasons and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, both of which have new seasons arriving this month.

Browse through the gallery to see some first-look photos from Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine…

Posted To:Begona Vargas Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine Inma Cuesto Joel Sanchez Jose Luis Garcia-perez Julio Pena Fernandez Marta Nieto Michelle Jenner Money Heist Netflix Pedro Alonso Television Trailers Tristan Ulloa