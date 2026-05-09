Nick Pasqual Found Guilty of Attempting to Murder Former Girlfriend in Violent Knife Attack

Credit: WireImage

Nick Pasqual has been convicted after stabbing his former girlfriend over 20 times.

On Friday (May 8), the How I Met Your Mother actor was found guilty of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent, according to ABC7. He is facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Back in May 2024, Pasqual was accused of breaking into Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn‘s Los Angeles home at around 4:30 a.m. local time. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, he then “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime.”

Pasqual allegedly fled the scene before being detained at a U.S./Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

During the trial, Allie, who had visible scars on her arm and neck, recounted a violent fight she had with Pasqual that allegedly led to their breakup.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,” she said, per ABC7. “I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door.”

Five days before the attempted murder, Pasqual was booked into a L.A. jail, but was released on a $50,000 bond.

Despite having filed a restraining order against Pasqual for domestic violence, Allie‘s friend found her lying in a pool of blood on the morning of May 23, 2024, with what she believed was more than 20 stab wounds, per the Los Angeles Times.

After undergoing 14 hours of intensive, life-saving and reconstructive surgeries for the stab wounds that covered her body, Allie was in intensive care for several days before being released and taken to a different part of the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page, one of Allie‘s friends wrote in July 2024 that she has had really great strides in her recovery.

Over the years, Allie has worked on movies including Mean Girls, Rebel Moon, and Babylon.

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