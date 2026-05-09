Olivia Jade Spends a Night Out in LA with Victoria Justice and David Dobrik

Credit: Backgrid USA

Olivia Jade is spending time with friends!

The 26-year-old influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin was photographed leaving Alba restaurant in Los Angeles alongside celebrity friends Victoria Justice and David Dobrik during a late-night outing on Friday night (May 8).

They were seen leaving in the same car together after enjoying dinner.

Olivia stepped out in a fitted, light-colored long-sleeve top featuring an asymmetrical button detail along the shoulder and sleeve. She paired it with wide-leg jeans along with a dark chocolate leather handbag and black pointed-toe pumps.

David, 29, looked to be wearing some baggy jeans with a black short-sleeve T-shirt. Victoria, 33, wore a corset-style top with a leather jacket over top, paired with some large gold hoop earrings.

Last month, Olivia was spotted out and about with her mom at LACMA’s Opening Gala. Lori was sporting a brand-new hairstyle and looked almost unrecognizable.

She is also preparing for the launch of her beauty brand O. Piccola, and has been posting promotional photo shoot stills on her Instagram.

The Victorious star was one of many celebrities to attend the Billboard Women in Music event in April. See the photos here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Olivia Jade, Victoria Justice, and David Dobrik hanging out together in Los Angeles…

Credit: Backgrid USA

Posted To:Candid Photos David Dobrik Olivia Jade Victoria Justice