Olivia Rodrigo Wears Babydoll Blouse for Spotify Billions Club Live Performance in Barcelona

Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating becoming part of Spotify’s Billions Club!

The 23-year-old singer flew out to Barcelona, Spain this week to perform on stage during an exclusive Billions Club Live show to celebrate the partnership between the audio streamer and FC Barcelona before El Clásico at Teatre Grec on Friday (May 8).

She was honored with nine plaques, marking the songs that have hit a billion streams on Spotify, including “Diver’s License,” “Vampire,” and “Good 4 U.”

Olivia performed the biggest songs from her albums SOUR and Guts, plus her new lead single “drop dead,” which is from her upcoming album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

For her performance, she wore a babydoll blouse from Génération78. The outfit is from the label’s “Crush Loves Drama” collection, per Harper’s Bazaar. She also had on knee-high Dr. Martens platform boots.

In other big news, Olivia‘s huge upcoming global tour has sold out entirely. The Unraveled Tour had 25 extra shows added to manage the high demand, but even those have been sold out now, too. So anyone who hasn’t managed to get a ticket yet will need to start looking for resales.

Considering how many artists have canceled tours or weeks of dates lately (Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik, Post Malone, etc.), Olivia‘s success is pretty remarkable.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Olivia Rodrigo performing for the Billions Club…

Posted To:Event Photos Music Olivia Rodrigo Spotify