Political Couples with Biggest Age Differences, Ranging from 8 Years to 43 Years

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From the White House to Capitol Hill and beyond, several high-profile politicians have made headlines not just for their careers, but also for their marriages with significant age gaps.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have long sparked conversations over their 24-year age difference, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are numerous other politicians with unconventional love stories that continue to draw worldwide attention even decades after they first met.

Notably, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt just gave birth to her second child with her husband Nicholas Riccio and their 32-year age gap has been a viral topic of conversation in online spaces.

While some of these romances have faced scrutiny, others have become enduring partnerships that lasted through many campaigns and elections, plus some scandals.

Keep reading to see eight politicians in big age-gap marriages and learn more about their relationships…

Posted To:Donald Trump Elaine Chao Emmanuel Macron evergreen Jill Biden Joe Biden Karoline Leavitt Melania Trump Mitch McConnell Nicholas Riccio Slideshow