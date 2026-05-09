Renée Zellweger & Sissy Spacek to Star in ‘A Woman in the Sun’

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Renée Zellweger‘s next big movie project has been revealed!

The two-time Oscar winner will star in a new feature film from Julia Cox called A Woman in the Sun, alongside Sissy Spacek and Mia Threapleton.

Julia will write and direct the film. She’s reuniting with Black Bear Pictures for the project after penning the script for Nyad, which starred Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.

“A Woman in the Sun follows a month in the life of Claire Keating, to be played by Zellweger. While working as a bartender on Nantucket, part of the island’s dwindling middle class, Claire’s world cracks open when her mother gets sick and her daughter moves home. She is then forced to reckon with her past and take ownership of her future,” shares The Hollywood Reporter.

Renée has only done a handful of projects in the past few years, including a recurring role in Only Murders in the Building and returning for a fourth Bridget Jones movie last year.

Production on the film will start in September and is expected to get the spotlight at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival where Black Bear will introduce it to international buyers.

“Championing promising filmmakers like Julia has been central to Big Picture Co.’s mission since day one, and we’re thrilled to be part of this very special project and the team who will help realize Julia’s vision. The script is a storytelling treasure, and Julia’s instincts set her apart as an emerging filmmaker. We can’t wait to get started,” Renée said in a statement.

Posted To:Movies Renee Zellweger Sissy Spacek