Riley Green Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 30 as a Coach

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The Voice is getting a new vocal coach!

Country singer Riley Green is joining the long-running singing competition for the upcoming 30th season.

Season 30 will see the return of Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, with Riley joining them alongside another star that has not yet been announced, making a total of four coaches in all, per Deadline.

Riley is known for hit songs like “There Was This Girl,” “Half of Me, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” and the song “Different ‘Round Here” he did with Luke Combs. He’s released three albums so far in his career.

This will be his first time as a judge on a singing competition, but he has been on other television shows like the CMT reality show Redneck Island. He also had a guest starring role on the Yellowstone spinoff series Marshals.

He shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Saturday (May 9).

“I guess y’all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall,” he wrote in the caption.

Riley included a video of him listening to a voice recording shared by Kelly to congratulate him on getting the coaching gig.

“We have never officially met… I am super stoked to coach alongside you,” she began, “Welcome to The Voice. I was stoked when I heard you’re going to be a coach because I actually am a super fan of your music, man, you’re so good. You probably know that, because I’ve covered your songs, big fan. But, needless to say, fan and all, it’s a competition. So I, as a future friend, I sent you something, a little gift, while you’re out on the road doing shows to get your head in the game for The Voice coming up, because I think you’re gonna need the practice, because team Kelly’s gonna whoop that ass.”

Earlier this year, Riley was hit in the face with a phone during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. He wound up having to get five stitches.

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