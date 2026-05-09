‘Sheriff Country’ Star Reveals If They Are Being Written Off the Show

Credit: CBS

Sheriff Country star Michele Weaver is weighing in on her character’s prolonged absence.

Michele is a series regular in the Fire Country spinoff that also stars Morena Baccarin, Christopher Gorham, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown. Her character is Cassidy Campbell, a sheriff deputy who got into the field to search for her sister.

On Friday (May 8), Michele posted a behind-the-scenes video of her as Cassidy with a caption addressing the fact that she hasn’t been in a couple of episodes.

“People keep asking if I was written off. Nope.. just had to leave to have a baby. I’m back next week! Don’t miss tonight’s episode! If you think you know what’s going to happen next… trust me.. you don’t,” she captioned the post.

Some fans theorized that Michele might be getting written off because her character (SPOILER!) got kidnapped by a serial killer, but rest assured she’ll be back!

That being said, it sounds like there are some major twists and turns still in store for her and the rest of the characters coming up before the show wraps with its season 1 finale on May 22.

In case you missed it, CBS is also in the early stages of developing another Fire Country and Sheriff Country spinoff series.

Posted To:CBS Sheriff Country Television