Spencer Pratt Calls Out CBS for Editing Down Interview in Fiery New Video

Credit: Backgrid

Spencer Pratt is calling out CBS for a recent interview.

The 42-year-old reality star is currently running for mayor of Los Angeles, against incumbent Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, with the election taking place on June 2nd.

In a new video shared to his Twitter/X account, the Hills alum called out CBS for interviewing him for one hour but reducing it down to a “5 minute hit piece,” and calls on them to release the full, unedited interview.

CBS got the call after fact-checking Karen Bass, so they tried to turn a 1 hour interview with me into a 5 minute hit piece. They need to air the full, unedited interview. pic.twitter.com/ff6UsWZLuA — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 9, 2026

“After CBS embarrassed Karen Bass by fact-checking her debate lies about the Palisades fire, they clearly got the call,” he said in the fiery video on Friday night (May 8). “CBS filmed with me on my burned-out lot for over an hour talking about crime, housing affordability, things that voters care about, and they turned it over to Karen Bass’ PR team to edit it into a comical five-minute hit piece with clips from The Hills.”

“They can’t beat my ideas,” he went on. “They can’t beat me in the debates. So they got to try to turn my campaign into a sideshow. People are done with these skeezy political tricks, and I’m done with CBS. They should release the full unedited interview the voters deserve to hear from their next mayor.”

Spencer isn’t the first political candidate to call out CBS. During the 2024 Election cycle, Donald Trump sued the organization over 60 Minutes editing an interview with Kamala Harris.

Spencer announced his run for mayor back in January, and his sister Stephanie Pratt has previously slammed his political run.

A comedian has recently faced backlash from lots of celebs for endorsing Spencer for mayor.

Posted To:CBS News Politics Spencer Pratt