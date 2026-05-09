Stanley Tucci Addresses 21-Year Age Gap with Wife Felicity Blunt

Credit: Getty

Stanley Tucci is defending his 21-year age gap with wife Felicity Blunt.

While appearing on the May 7 episode of Jenna Bush Hager‘s Open Book podcast, the 65-year-old The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor explained why his relationship with the 45-year-old literary agent works despite their age difference.

“It just sort of made sense, even though there is this age gap of 21 years,” Stanley explained. “I knew her family, or I knew her sister was one of my best friends. And we just hit it off.”

Stanley and Felicity, who is Emily Blunt‘s older sister, at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada. They then reconnected in 2010 at Emily and John Krasinski‘s wedding.

Credit: Getty

At the time, Stanley “wasn’t sure” if he would get married again following the 2009 death of his first wife Kate Tucci, whom he shared 26-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel, as well as 24-year-old daughter Camilla with.

“We had a lot in common, even though we had nothing in common,” Stanley recalled of how he fell for Felicity. “It just sort of stuck. But I think she changed my life in the sense that she gave me a sense of security. She gave my children a sense of security. And she’s fun. Like, she’s fun to hang out with.”

Stanley and Felicity married in 2012 before welcoming son Mateo, 11, and daughter Emilia, 8.

The Oscar-nominated actor also noted that Felicity is “incredibly positive,” a trait he admitted he doesn’t always possess himself.

“Her mind is incredible,” Stanley raved. “Her capacity to take in information, not just from a book, but from the world and process it, and turn it into something else is just extraordinary. She’s pretty cool.”

In an interview from last year, Stanley revealed which of his movie characters he relates to the most.

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