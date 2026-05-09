Sting Explains Why He Won’t Be Leaving His 6 Kids a Fortune to Inherit

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Sting is not planning to leave behind his fortune to his children.

The 74-year-old Police frontman, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, has previously said that he has no plans to leave his money behind for his six kids to inherit, and he doubled down on that claim during the Sunday (May 3) episode of CBS News Sunday Morning.

“The worst thing you can do to a kid is to say, ‘You don’t have to work,'” he said. “I think that’s a form of abuse that I hope I’m never guilty of.”

But he also added that he doesn’t think his kids are going to need that kind of inheritance because they “have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic.”

“All of my kids have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic, whether it’s the DNA of it or whether I’ve said to them, ‘Guys, you got to work. I’m spending our money. I’m paying for your education. You’ve got shoes on your feet, go, get to work.'”

He continued, “That’s not cruel. I think that there’s a kindness there, and a trust in them that they will make their own way. They’re tough, my kids.”

Sting has six kids. He shares son Joe Sumner, 49, and daughter Fuschia Sumner, 44, with ex-wife Frances Tomelty. He and his second ex-wife Trudie Styler share Mickey Sumner, 42, Jake Sumner, 40, Eliot Sumner, 35, and Giacomo Sumner, 30.

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