Tubi Announces ‘Sidelined 3’ Is In Production, Full Returning Cast Revealed

Credit: Tubi

It’s official – a third Sidelined movie is in the works!



Tubi just announced the exciting news on Thursday (May 7) that a third and final installment has entered production, and several stars have already been confirmed to reprise their roles.

Noah Beck, Siena Agudong and Charlie Gillespie helped announce the threequel’s news with a little video on Instagram, confirming they will all return.

What is the third movie about?

Here’s the synopsis: Set two years later, as USC quarterback Drayton Lahey (Beck) lands in New York City as a Heisman hopeful… but it may turn out he’s not just there for football. Somewhere in the city is his former high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan (Agudong), who is building her new career, navigating her love life alongside Skyler (Gillespie), chasing her dreams, and not looking back. Now, in the city that never sleeps and with everything on the line, Drayton has one shot to prove he’s not just chasing a trophy… he’s chasing the one who got away.

Michael Medico is taking over directing duties from Justin Wu, who helmed the first two films.

“The fans have spoken! We’re excited to officially greenlight Sidelined 3. The third installment of this beloved YA franchise is fueled by the enthusiastic response to Sidelined 2: Intercepted, which shows how Tubi Originals can break through and spark real fandom. Tubi is where stories find their audience, and we’re proud to keep delivering content that resonates with young, passionate viewers.” – Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi

Keep reading inside to find out who all has been confirmed to be reprising their roles for Sidelined 3…

Posted To:Asia Lizardo Casting Charlie Gillespie Drew Ray Tanner EG evergreen Jason Fernandes Kolton Stewart Movies Noah Beck Sage Linder Sidelined Siena Agudong Slideshow Tubi