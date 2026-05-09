West Wilson & Jennifer Fessler React After Ciara Miller Claims They Had Sex

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West Wilson and Jennifer Fessler are shutting down Ciara Miller‘s claims.

While attending Vulture’s The Masterminds of Reality TV event on Thursday (May 7), Jennifer, 57, came to West‘s, 31, defense as he continues to face public backlash for pursuing a relationship with his Summer House co-star Amanda Batula.

[West] is the cutest, sweetest golden retriever puppy dog. He does not mean any harm. He didn’t mean it,” Jennifer said at the event. “He’s just trying to have a good time. He doesn’t wanna hurt anyone. Give him a break.”

After the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum’s comments emerged on Threads, Ciara, responded and claimed, “Lol, because they slept together too.”

After Ciara‘s claims went viral, West and Jennifer both responded, denying that they had sex.

“News to me,” West wrote on his Instagram Story while tagging Jennifer.

While speaking to Page Six, Jennifer, who has been married to husband Jeff Fessler since 1999, said, “It’s flattering that anyone would think someone who slept with Ciara Miller would be interested in sleeping with me.”

If you didn’t see, West broke his silence after his nudes were leaked.

Posted To:Bravo Ciara Miller Jennifer Fessler West Wilson