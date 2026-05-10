Ariana Grande Calls ‘Titanique’ the ‘Best Show Ever’ After Supporting Brother Frankie Grande on Broadway

Credit: Instagram: titaniquemusical

Ariana Grande is clearly having a blast while visiting Titanique alongside her brother, Frankie Grande.

The 32-year-old Sweetener superstar was featured on the Broadway show’s social media on Sunday (May 10) after visiting over the weekend in New York City.

“She drove all night to see #TITANIQUE on Broadway! The Ship of Dreams welcomed back one of our favorite passengers, @arianagrande!” #TITANIQUE” the show captioned cute footage of her posing alongside her brother and chatting with the cast and crew.

“i really did ! ? the best show ever,” she wrote in the comments.

“@marlamindelle for best actress ? @titaniquemusical for best musical ?,” she added.

“She actually DID!!!! @titaniquemusical the BEST MUSICAL ever!!!! I love this show and I love this cast and I love this day!!!!” mother Joan Grande added.

Ariana also raved on her Instagram Story, writing: “the hardest i’ve laughed and the most gorgeous voices i’ve ever heard ? @titaniquemusical is perfect ?.”

“you are all magnificent and literal geniuses @marlamindelle @constantinerousouli @frankiejgrande @melissabarreram @laytonwilliams @therealjimparsons @thejohnriddle @deborahcox,” she added.

If you didn’t know, Frankie plays the role of Victor Garber/Luigi in the Broadway production of Titanique, which opened at the St. James Theatre last month.

Here’s the synopsis:



From a basement Off-Broadway to an international phenomenon, TITANÍQUE sails onto Broadway for its grandest voyage yet. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this global splash hit reimagines Jack and Rose’s timeless love story aboard the ship of dreams through the French-Canadian eyes of someone who was totally there: Céline Dion! The superstar singer remembers the doomed romance with more shocking twists, mega-diva antics, and face-melting vocals belting her favorite hit songs – and not even an iceberg can stop her. Crazy times call for a kooky krazy musical extravaganza. With a story you’ll never let go, music you know by heart, and the diva you need, you’d have to live at the bottom of the ocean to miss this strictly limited engagement.

If you missed it, Ariana just announced the lead single from her upcoming album petal!

Posted To:Ariana Grande Broadway Frankie Grande Joan Grande Titanique