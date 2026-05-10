‘Back to Life’ Lyrics: Stray Kids Member Han Releases Solo Song

Credit: JYP Entertainment / YouTube

Han is breaking out solo once again, and fans are eagerly looking up the lyrics to his new track.

The 25-year-old Stray Kids member and South Korean singer just released a new song on Friday (May 8), called “Back to Life.”

The song is part of the beginning of a new series of individual SKZ-PLAYER releases. JYP Entertainment confirmed that each Stray Kids member will release their own solos throughout 2026.



The SKZ-PLAYER series actually began back in 2018 with three videos showcasing the sub-units DANCERACHA, VOCALRACHA and 3RACHA, and they’ve been releasing songs over the years ever since. Hyunjin also released “LOVER” back in March to kick off this year’s releases.

“I’m aiming high to feel alive / Nothing’s gonna drag me down / Every scar is proof I tried / You’ll never see me caught off guard / They say, “Give it up,” tell ’em, “Not enough” / Count my losses the whole night / Yeah, you know I don’t care how many times I fall / ‘Cause I’ll come back to life.”

The song is currently trending on YouTube’s Music trending chart!

Listen to “Back to Life”…

Read the lyrics to “Back to Life”…

Find out who is the most popular member of Stray Kids, ranked.

Posted To:Han K-Pop Lyrics Music Stray Kids Video