BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Full List of Winners Revealed

Credit: Getty

The winners of the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards are here!

The awards show, hosted by British comedian Greg Davies, took place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening (May 10) in London, England.

The ceremony honors the excellence in British television of 2025, and aired on BBC One.

Netflix limited series Adolescence led the nominations with seven, followed by BBC One comedy Amandaland with five.

Adolescence ultimately ended up a big winner, scoring the win for limited series, leading actor for Stephen Graham, supporting actor for Owen Cooper and supporting actress for Chrstine Tremarco.

Check out the full list of winners inside…

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Victoria Magrath attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Jorgie Porter attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Emily Wallbank attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Karolina Wydra attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Christine McGuinness attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Seth Rogen, Chase Sui Wonders and Ike Barinholtz attend the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Rafael Mathe attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Matt Smith attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Awkwafina attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Bella Maclean attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Celia Imrie attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Jessica Gunning attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Vick Hope attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Lorraine Kelly attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Erin Doherty attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Paapa Essiedu attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Owen Cooper attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham attend the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Hannah Jones attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Ashley Walters attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Myleene Klass attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Claudia Winkleman attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Steve Coogan attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Demi Jones attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Jessica Wright attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Mark Strong and Liza Marshall attend the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Stephen Graham attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: (L-R) Angellica Bell, Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer attend The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for P&O Cruises) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: (L-R) Jessie Wallace, Diane Parish and Michelle Collins attend The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for P&O Cruises) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Sheli McCoy attend The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for P&O Cruises) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Paul Ludlow, Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president attends The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for P&O Cruises) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: India Shaw-Smith attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Ashley James attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Lewis Cope attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Scarlett Moffatt attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Ally Macintosh and Georgina Forsyth-Read attend the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Isabel Webster attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Stephen Mulhern attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Una Healy attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Meggan Grubb attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Juliet Mayhew attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Tasha Ghouri attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Gbemisola Ikumelo attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Laura Whitmore attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Ollie Piotrowski and Jorgie Porter attend the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Gabby Allen attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: David Harewood attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Katya Jones attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Katherine Devlin attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Aimee Fuller attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Aimee Fuller attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Toni Laites attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Ella Bruccoleri attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: (L-R) Amanda Holden, Alan Carr and Angellica Bell attend The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for P&O Cruises) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer attend the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Millie Mackintosh attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Jessie Wallace attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Michelle Collins attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Lenny Rush attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Dani Dyer attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Anita Rani attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

2026 BAFTA TV Awards Winners

Leading Actor

Colin Firth, “Lockerbie: A Search for Truth”

Ellis Howard, “What It Feels Like for a Girl”

James Nelson-Joyce, “This City Is Ours”

Matt Smith, “The Death of Bunny Munro”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” – WINNER

Taron Egerton, “Smoke”

Leading Actress

Aimee Lou Wood, “Film Club”

Erin Doherty, “A Thousand Blows”

Jodie Whittaker, “Toxic Town”

Narges Rashidi, “Prisoner 951” – WINNER

Sheridan Smith, “I Fought the Law”

Siân Brooke, “Blue Lights”

Drama Series

“A Thousand Blows”

“Blue Lights”

“Code of Silence” – WINNER

“This City Is Ours”

Entertainment Performance

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, “Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job”

Bob Mortimer, “Last One Laughing” – WINNER

Claudia Winkleman, “The Celebrity Traitors”

Lee Mack, “The 1% Club”

Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan “Rob & Romesh Vs…”

Romesh Ranganathan, “Romesh: Can’t Knock The Hustle”

International

“The Bear”

“The Diplomat”

“Pluribus”

“Severance”

“The Studio” – WINNER

“The White Lotus”

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (Voted For By The Public)

“Adolescence”

“Big Boys”

“Blue Lights”

“The Celebrity Traitors” – WINNER

“Last One Laughing”

“What It Feels Like for a Girl”

Factual Entertainment

“The Assembly”

“Go Back to Where You Came From” – WINNER

“Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars”

“Race Across the World”

News Coverage

“BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak”

“Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War” – WINNER

“Sky News: Gaza: Fight for Survival”

Current Affairs

“Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War (Exposure)”

“The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money”

“Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” – WINNER

“Undercover in the Police (Panorama)”

Daytime

“The Chase”

“Lorraine”

“Richard Osman’s House of Games”

“Scam Interceptors” – WINNER

Sports Coverage

“The 2025 Ryder Cup”

“The FA Cup Final”

“UEFA Women’s Euro 2025” – WINNER

“Wimbledon 2025”

Soap

“Casualty”

“Coronation Street”

“Eastenders” – WINNER

Actress in a Comedy

Diane Morgan, “Mandy”

Jennifer Saunders, “Amandaland”

Katherine Parkinson, “Here We Go” – WINNER

Lucy Punch, “Amandaland”

Philippa Dunne, “Amandaland”

Rosie Jones, “Pushers”

Actor in a Comedy

Jim Howick, “Here We Go”

Jon Pointing, “Big Boys”

Lenny Rush, “Am I Being Unreasonable?”

Mawaan Rizwan, “Juice”

Oliver Savell, “Changing Ends”

Steve Coogan, “How Are You? Its Alan (Partridge)” – WINNER

Live Event Coverage

“Holocaust Memorial Day 2025”

“Last Night of the Proms: Finale”

“Ve Day 80: A Celebration to Remember” – WINNER

Short Form

“Donkey”

“Hustle and Run” – WINNER

“Rocket Fuel”

“Zoners”

Single Documentary

“Grenfell: Uncovered” – WINNER

“Louis Theroux: The Settlers”

“One Day In Southport”

“Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire”

Limited Drama

“Adolescence” – WINNER

“I Fought the Law”

“Trespasses”

“What It Feels Like for a Girl”

Entertainment

“The Graham Norton Show”

“Last One Laughing” – WINNER

“Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show”

“Would I Lie to You”

Children’s: Scripted

“Crongton” – WINNER

“Horrible Science”

“Shaun the Sheep”

“The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball”

Children’s: Non-Scripted

“A Real Bugs Life”

“Boosnoo!”

“Deadly 60 Saving Sharks”

“World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates)” – WINNER

Factual Series

“Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park”

“Educating Yorkshire”

“See No Evil” – WINNER

“The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed”

Specialist Factual

“Belsen: What They Found”

“Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz” – WINNER

“Surviving Black Hawk Down”

“Vietnam: The War That Changed America”

Scripted Comedy

“Amandaland” – WINNER

“Big Boys”

“How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)”

“Things You Should Have Done”

Reality

“The Celebrity Traitors” – WINNER

“The Jury: Murder Trial”

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

“Virgin Island”

Supporting Actress

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence” – WINNER

Chyna Mcqueen, “Get Millie Black”

Emilia Jones, “Task”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Rose Ayling-Ellis, “Reunion”

Supporting Actor

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Fehinti Balogun, “Down Cemetery Road”

Joshua Mcguire, “The Gold”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” – WINNER

Paddy Considine, “Mobland”

Rafael Mathé, “The Death of Bunny Munro”

Posted To:2026 Bafta Tv Awards BAFTA TV Awards Television