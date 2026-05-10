Baylen Out Loud’s Baylen Dupree Marries Colin Dooley In ‘Vibrant’ & ‘Colorful’ Weekend Wedding

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Baylen Dupree is married!



The 23-year-old TikTok star turned reality TV star and her love Colin Dooley just tied the knot on Saturday (May 9) in Warrenton, Va., People reveals.

The couple, whose relationship has played out on her TLC series Baylen Out Loud, including them moving in together, wed in front of 140 guests, which she called a “fairy tale,” and it was an “extremely floral celebration.

“What we envisioned for our wedding was something very colorful, vibrant, and fun. We want to throw the best party of our lives. What was most important to us was having as many people there as possible who love and support us.” – Baylen Dupree, People

Colin said their nuptials was a “surreal” experience, and they wanted “the more color, the better.

Hot pinks and baby blues were key to their decor, which featured “eye-catching” flower arrangements through the venue. Her dad Allen even made a few items that “truly represent” them.

What did Baylen wear to her wedding?

Baylen donned a sparkly gown by Hayley Paige, and she walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of the song “Oceans.”

The couple exchanged handwritten vows at the altar.

“To us, marriage means choosing each other every single day. It’s about being best friends and teammates and going through every season of life together.” – Colin Dooley, People

“It’s showing up for one another, no matter what, every day,” Baylen added.

For their wedding, Baylen and Colin were sure to include their three dogs in the celebration and they also made sure to have “great music.”

Previously, Baylen opened up about them going to premarital counseling before getting married.

Now that they’re married, Baylen and Colin are looking forward to “building a family together and going through life side by side.

“We love the stage of life we’re in right now, and the fact that we truly do everything together,” Colin says, while Baylen adds, “Choosing each other every day is something that continues to excite us about our future.”

The couple’s nuptials come just under two weeks before the new season of Baylen Out Loud debuts on TLC. The show will return on Tuesday, May 19th, at 9pm ET/PT on TLC – Check out the trailer below!

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