Bethenny Frankel Hard Launches New Boyfriend Shane Campbell on Social Media

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Bethenny Frankel is hard launching her new romance.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the first glimpse at her new boyfriend Shane Campbell on her Instagram over the weekend.

“If a launch is hard this is a diamond…,” she captioned a photo of the two kissing in roller skates under a disco ball on Saturday (May 9).

Reports first swirled last month regarding the new relationship following a sighting together at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami, Fla.

Shane is an investment banker.

Bethenny was married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997, then married Jason Hoppy in 2010, as seen in Bravo’s Bethenny Getting Married. They welcomed daughter Bryn in May 2010. She filed for divorce in 2013, leading to a legal battle that lasted until 2021.

According to Page Six, “Bethenny is the happiest she’s ever been and is fully in her intentional dating era.”

She moved to South Florida and met him there. An eyewitness at the Global Champions Arabians Tour event said the couple were “glued together” the entire night and “stayed close from the early evening into the night — laughing, whispering and appearing completely wrapped up in each other.” Find out more about the new romance.

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