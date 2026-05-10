Billy Bob Thornton Opens Up About Rare Health Condition, Talks His Restrictive Diet

Credit: Getty

Billy Bob Thornton is speaking out about his health and a rare condition he has that causes his him to have a restrictive diet.

The 70-year-old Landman star opened up on Howie Mandel‘s podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff about is “very restricted” diet.

“Well, I’m allergic to wheat, dairy. I have type AB-negative blood, which is the rarest type in the world. It’s, like, less than 1% of the population of the world has it,” Billy Bob said.

If you didn’t know, AB-negative is “the least common blood type among Americans,” with the less than 1% of the US population having that blood type, per the American Red Cross.

On the podcast, Billy Bob explained that the blood type has caused him stomach issues, among more dietary restrictions.

“It means you have less digestive enzymes. That’s one of the things that goes along with it,” the actor shared, adding he grew up “with a lot of allergies but ate everything.”

“I just assumed everybody felt like s— after they ate. I didn’t know,” he said of his childhood. “But anyway, I can’t have dairy, wheat… can’t eat meat, like, you know, pork or beef or any of that stuff.”

If you missed it, Landman has already been renewed for a third season, and we have an idea of which stars are returning and who’s not after the season two finale.

Posted To:Billy Bob Thornton health