Brianne Howey Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matt Ziering

Credit: Getty

Brianne Howey is expecting again!

The 36-year-old Ginny & Georgia actress appropriately confirmed the exciting news that she and husband Matt Ziering, 41, with a post on Instagram on Mother’s Day Sunday (May 10).

“Here we grow again,” she captioned a photo of herself in the mirror showing off her baby bump in a yellow dress, adding: “Happy Mother’s Day!”

The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter, Siggy. She and her husband have been married since 2021.

Last year, she opened up to People about how being a mom affected her hit TV show’s character.

“Prior to having a child, of course, I thought many of the Georgia-isms were absolutely insane and unhinged and over the top, and why is she taking up so much space? Now that I have a child, I am so obsessed with her that I understand why Georgia is so obsessed with Ginny, and my heart only got bigger and I just have even more respect for all the moms out there,” she told People.

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



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UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Brianne Howey, Matt Ziering



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Guest



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Guest



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Guest



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Guest



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Guest



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Guest



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Pregnant “Ginny & Georgia” actress Brianne Howey was seen arriving at Funke in Los Angeles for a date night with her husband Matt Ziering during an evening outing. Brianne, who welcomed her first daughter in June 2023, is expecting the couple’s second child!



Pictured: Guest



BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

During the holidays, she teamed up with Shutterfly to create her family holiday card. The photo features Brianne with her husband, their daughter Siggy, and their dog Bodie. See the sweet photo!

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out who else is expecting babies in 2026.

Posted To:Brianne Howey Matt Ziering Pregnant Celebrities