Caitlin Clark Sparks Backlash After Surprise Appearance With Morgan Wallen at Indianapolis Concert

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Caitlin Clark is making a cameo with Morgan Wallen, but not everyone is loving the moment.

The 24-year-old WNBA superstar made an appearance walking alongside the 32-year-old country superstar on Night 2 of his Still The Problem Tour on Saturday night (May 9) at at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Her appearance came just hours after her team, the Indiana Fever, narrowly lost by three points against the Dallas Wings, 107-104.

Check out viral fan footage of the moment.

The appearance drew backlash and criticism from social media, considering Morgan‘s previous controversies and scandals, including a 2021 racial slur controversy.



“So many of her colleagues are Black women. But she’s fine being cool with the bigot who freely uses the n word,” one popular tweet reads.

“well now you know why she let her racist hillbilly yerky yerky fandom tear angel reese apart and never said a word, she agrees with them. (i could have told you this back then too),” another reads.

“the shocked reactions to this are convincing me that people just automatically assume any female celebrity is woke because Caitlin has done nothing but show us CONSTANTLY that this is who she really is,” said another user.

Morgan also just debuted a collaboration with Ella Langley.

He also had an awkward exit from the SNL stage last year, which wasn’t his first time making SNL headlines. Years before in October 2020, he was disinvited as the musical guest after he was caught partying it up in Alabama with no mask amid COVID-19 protocols. He ended up on the show two months later.

Find out which songs he’s performing on this tour.

Posted To:Caitlin Clark Morgan Wallen