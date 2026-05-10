Celebrities Seemingly Supporting Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles Mayor

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Spencer Pratt is one of the candidates in the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election.

If you are not aware, the 42-year-old is a longtime reality TV star who has appeared on shows like MTV’s The Hills, UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, and more.

He is also well known for dating and later marrying his co-star Heidi Montag. They have two children together.

Spencer announced he was running for mayor earlier this year, and recently took part in a debate against incumbent Karen Bass, and LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

We’re gathering a list of celebrities who have shown Spencer support. Many celebs have indicated they’re rooting for him via his social media comments. Some celebrities have left supportive comments, but have not outright endorsed him.

Note: a social media comment does not equate to a formal endorsement, but we’re including many supportive comments here.

Keep reading to see who has shown Spencer Pratt support, or formally shared they are voting for him…

Posted To:EG Politics Spencer Pratt