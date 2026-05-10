Dave Chappelle Netflix Is a Joke Shows: Full Guest List Revealed, Including Teyana Taylor, Teddy Swims & Nikki Glaser

Credit: Backgrid

Dozens of celebrities are stepping out to support Dave Chappelle.

The 52-year-old Chappelle’s Show comedian played a string of shows over the weekend at the Hollywood Paladium in Hollywood, Calif., as part of Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Here’s a synopsis of the performances:

Some nights are all about fearless humor and iconic voices, and this one delivers both in full force. At Hollywood Palladium, Netflix Is A Joke presents Dave Chappelle for an evening built around sharp perspective, cultural impact, and unmistakable stage presence. Widely regarded as one of the most influential comedians of his generation, Chappelle has shaped modern stand up through bold social commentary, incisive storytelling, and an ability to move effortlessly between deeply thought provoking and laugh out loud material. His performances often feel spontaneous yet masterfully controlled, creating a live experience that is both intellectually sharp and wildly entertaining. As part of the larger Netflix Is A Joke Fest, the night carries added cultural weight, bringing one of comedy’s most recognizable voices to one of Los Angeles’ major live venues. Expect an evening filled with provocative humor, commanding delivery, and the kind of unforgettable presence that defines truly major live comedy. It is the kind of show that feels significant, electric, and impossible to ignore. – Discover Hollywood

Actors, fashion designers, musicians and fellow comedians all stepped out to attend the shows over the course of the weekend. We’ve rounded up all the sightings of the stars entering and exiting the performances.

Click through to see who went to Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Is a Joke event…

Posted To:Alchemist Chris Rock Comedy Common Dave Chappelle Desiree Manuel Dj Premier Eniko Hart Jerry Lorenzo Jodie Turner-Smith Kevin Hart Lizzo myke wright Netflix Is A Joke nikki glaser Talib Kweli Teddy Swims Teyana Taylor Tina Knowles Trevor Noah Tyler the Creator Wiz Khalifa