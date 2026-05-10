Did [Spoiler] Die In ‘Euphoria’ Season 3? Episode 5 Teases Potential Death of a Main Character

Credit: HBO

We are more than halfway through Euphoria season three and the drama continued in the latest episode.

In ep five, “This Little Piggy,” which dropped on Sunday (May 10), there was no shortage of the characters continuing to go through it.

Here’s the logline: “She would never say it out loud, but Nate (Jacob Elordi) going broke finally granted Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) permission to follow her dreams.”

The episode, however, ended with one of the show’s main characters possibly meeting their demise…

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Earlier this season, Zendaya‘s Rue was pulled over by the police and was recruited to work with the DEA to go after her old boss Laurie (Martha Kelly) and her new boss Alamo (Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje).

She almost became compromised in episode four last week, and that continued in episode five.

Rue tried to frame Magick (Rosalia), who then convinces Alamo that Rue is actually a snitch.

In this week’s episode, while Rue is out with Maddy (Alexa Demie), Alamo then sends Rue off on a drive with his henchman, G (Marshawn Lynch) and Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson).

The guys then instruct her dig a ditch in the middle of nowhere and they bury her up to her neck in it.

Alamo then rides in on a horse as he swings a mace, but before we find out what happens next, the screen cuts to black.

While this is seemingly the last season of Euphoria, many fans have speculated that Rue may die this season, and this further fuels that rumor. Even more so, the episode six does not feature any scenes of Rue!



There are only three episodes left of Euphoria season three, which will air across the next three weeks, before the finale airs on May 31st.

Check out the gallery for photos from episode five…

Posted To:Euphoria HBO Spoilers Television