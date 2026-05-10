Every Celebrity Attending the Gold Gala 2026: Honorees Charles Melton, Eileen Gu, Simu Liu & Dozens More!

Credit: Getty

The 2026 Gold Gala is taking place tonight (May 9) and there are tons of celebrities in attendance.

Presented by Gold House, the annual event is being held at The Music Center in Los Angeles this year.

Among those stepping out include three of this year’s honorees Charles Melton, Eileen Gu and Simu Liu.

What is the Gold Gala?

The Gold Gala “celebrates cross-industry excellence through the nation’s most-recognized Asian Pacific award—the Gold100—along with special multicultural Gold Gala awards. This definitive event features a stunning Gold Carpet, one-of-a-kind experiences, groundbreaking announcements, and a meticulously-curated guest list with hundreds of multicultural luminaries and thought leaders.”

Also being honored at the event include Jet Li, Priyanka Chopra, Revathi Advaithi, as well as Gold100 honorees like Brett Bolton and EJAE, plus more onstage moments from Bowen Yang, Candace Parker, Chrissy Teigen, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Destin Daniel Cretton, the stars of Deli Boys, Hayley Kiyoko, H.E.R., Lindsey Stirling, Maggie Kang and more.

Keep reading inside to see photos of all the celebs in attendance at the 2026 Gold Gala…

Posted To:Adeline Rudolph Anna Cathcart Anthony Kevan Arden Cho Becca Tilley Bella Poarch Bobby Berk Bowen Yang Charles Melton chloe kim Chrissy Teigen Crystal Kung Minkoff Dallas Liu Davine Joy Randolph Destin Daniel Cretton Dianne Doan EG Eileen Gu EJAE Elizabeth Yu Eric Nam Eugene Lee Yang Gia Kim Halsey Hayley Kiyoko Janel Parrish Jessel Taank Ji-young Yoo John Legend Lindsey Stirling Ludi Lin Maggie Kang Manny Jacinto mark manio Maya da Costa Mindy Kaling Piper Curda Poorna Jaganathan ross butler Ryan Michelle Bathe Sasha Bhasin Scott Hoying Simu Liu Slideshow Sydney Agudong Tati Gabrielle Thalia Tran towa bird