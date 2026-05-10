Hallmark Stars Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace Welcome First Child

Credit: Getty

No better day than Mother’s Day to announce the birth of your first child!



Kayla Wallace, who starred in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and Paramount+’s Landman, has welcomed her first child with Hallmark hunk husband Kevin McGarry, who also stars in When Calls the Heart, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday (May 10).

“Mother. The newest part of me that became the best part of me the second we met. Motherhood has been the greatest joy of my life. Happy Mother’s Day,” Kayla captioned a joint post with Kevin, featuring a photo of the baby’s tiny fingers wrapped around their fingers.

No other details, including the birth date, gender or name have been revealed at this time.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

If you didn’t know, the couple met on the set of When Calls the Heart and got engaged in 2022 before confirming they tied the knot two years later.

They announced they were expecting back in November, and even cradled her baby bump at the Landman season two premiere that same day!

In addition to When Calls the Heart, Kevin and Kayla have also starred in Hallmark movies Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List together.

Posted To:Birth Celebrity Babies Kayla Wallace Kevin McGarry