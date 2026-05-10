Jennifer Lopez, Chelsea Handler & More Attend ‘The Roast of Kevin Hart’

Credit: Getty

The stars were out for The Roast of Kevin Hart!



Jennifer Lopez and Chelsea Handler were among the celebs hitting the carpet at the event, held on the last day of Netflix Is A Joke Fest on Sunday evening (May 10) at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Shane Gillis, several comedians, athletes, actors and singers took to the stage to roast the man of the hour, Kevin Hart, live on Netflix.

Among those taking the stage to roast Kevin include Tom Brady, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, Regina Hall, Lizzo, Jeff Ross, Usher, Sheryl Underwood, Tony Hinchcliffe and more.

Also stepping out and hitting the carpet include stars like Tiffany Haddish, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, Amanda Kloots, Tom Segura, Hasan Minhaj, Jay Pharoah, Gabriel “Fluffy“ Iglesias, Love Island‘s Kordell Beckham, James Henry, Sommore, Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer and more.

Previously, Netflix hosted The Roast of Tom Brady back in 2024, and the former NFL athlete roasted Kevin back after the comedian roasted him.

“All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” Tom said. “But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule. F-ck it. I talked about it.”

Tom Brady showed up for revenge at The Roast of Kevin Hart. #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/usaH8MHIVs — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026

Tom even brought a kids jersey for the New York Knicks to gift Kevin, poking fun at his height.

“Jesus, do you ever shut the f-ck up? Have you even left the Forum, or have you just been here screaming into that mic the last two years waiting for daddy to come home? Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up,” Tom added in his roast, referring to his own roast two years ago.

Check out the gallery for celebrities attending The Roast of Kevin Hart…

John Stamos Regina Hall Jennifer Lopez Chelsea Handler Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias T-Pain James Henry Kevin Hart Eniko & Kevin Hart Chelsea Handler & Tiffany Haddish Bert Kreischer Hasan Minhaj Chelsea Handler Regina Hall Eric Andre Amanda Kloots Dane Cook Jennifer Lopez Caitlin McHugh & John Stamos Kevin Hart Amanda Kloots Matt Barnes Kordell Beckham Tom Segura Tom Papa Shane Gillis Sommore Jay Pharoah Jeff Ross Matt Friend

Posted To:Amanda Kloots Bert Kreischer Caitlin McHugh Chelsea Handler Dane Cook Eniko Hart Eric Andre Gabriel Iglesias Hasan Minhaj James Henry Jay Pharoah Jeff Ross Jennifer Lopez John Stamos Kevin Hart Kordell Beckham Matt Barnes matt friend Regina Hall Shane Gillis Sommore T-Pain Tiffany Haddish Tom Papa Tom Segura