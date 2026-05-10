Martin Short Breaks Silence on Daughter Katherine’s Death at 42

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Martin Short is breaking his silence about the death of his daughter, Katherine.

The 76-year-old Only Murders in the Building star spoke out following the news of his daughter’s death at the age of 42 back in February in an episode of CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday (May 10).

“It’s been a nightmare for the family,” he said.

“But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife’s, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal,” he went on to say, referring to late wife Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 due to ovarian cancer at the age of 58.

“And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she couldn’t until she couldn’t,” he went on to explain.

“So, Nan‘s last words to me were, ‘Martin, let me go.’ And what she was just saying [was], ‘Dad, let me go.'”

Katherine passed away at her home in Los Angeles, and her death certificate has confirmed reporting on how she passed. She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, TMZ reported. Her death certificate also indicated she has been cremated.

Martin‘s rep originally released a statement after his daughter’s tragic death.

Katherine was adopted by Martin and his late wife Nancy, who died in 2010. She is survived by Martin, as well as her younger brothers, Henry and Oliver.

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